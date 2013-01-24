Home
    Professional LED TV

    40HFL3010T/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Incredible functionality for your guests Incredible functionality for your guests Incredible functionality for your guests
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED TV

      40HFL3010T/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Incredible functionality for your guests

      With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LED TV

      Incredible functionality for your guests

      With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits

      Incredible functionality for your guests

      With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LED TV

      Incredible functionality for your guests

      With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits

        Incredible functionality for your guests

        With smart hotel info pages

        • 40" EasySuite
        • LED
        • DVB-T2/T/C
        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

        Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

        With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers.

        Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

        All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

        Additional headphone connection for personal listening

        This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

        Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

        Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

        On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

        With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        Prevent unauthorized use by joystick control locking

        By disabling or enabling the joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          100  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          40  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          280  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          176º (H) / 176º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • Pixel Plus HD
          • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/C
          Analog TV
          PAL
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          HDMI 1.4
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          Scart
          • RGB
          • CVBS
          • SVHS
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub
          AV input
          CVBS shared with YPbPr
          Component
          YPbPr + L/R cinch
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          External Control
          RJ-48
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • DVI (all ports)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          Scart
          Power on scart
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          • Picture Format
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          SmartInfo
          • HTML5 Browser
          • Interactive Templates
          • Picture Slide Show
          CMND Create & Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over RF
          • Content Creation
          Your brand
          • SmartInfo
          • Welcome Logo
          • Welcome Message
          • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          Channels
          Combined List
          Interactive DRM
          VSecure
          Control
          • Block Automatic Channel Update
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          Power control
          • Auto Power ON
          • Green/fast startup
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • PS
          • Quicktime
          • TS
          • WMV
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
          • Tabletop Stand
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Power Cord
          Optional
          • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Eu Energy Label power
          30  W
          Annual energy consumption
          44  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          904  mm
          Set Height
          512  mm
          Set Depth
          64/77  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          904  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          577  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          222  mm
          Product weight
          7.6  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          9.5  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M4
          • 200 x 200 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

