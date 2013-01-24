Home
    49BDL4050TT/00
      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

        Discover a new level of interaction

        using the power of Android

        • 49"
        • Powered by Android
        • 450cd/m²
        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

        With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

        Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

        Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

        True multi touch with 6 simultaneous touch points

        Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

        Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

        With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          48.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          123.2  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1100:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.55926 x 0.55926 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 million
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • USB
          • VGA (via DVI)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • Ext. speaker cntrl (aud. out)
          Other connections
          • mPCIe
          • micro SD
          • micro USB
          • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1097.28  mm
          Set Height
          632.46  mm
          Set Depth
          45.72  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          43.2  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          24.9  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.8  inch
          Bezel width
          9.5 mm (T/L/R), 15.6 mm (B)
          Product weight (lb)
          32.41  lb
          Product weight
          14.7  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
            Portrait (24/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.4 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (EPA 6.0)
          55  W
          Consumption (Typical)
          67  W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          Stand
          BM05922(Optional)
          Optional accessories
          ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • MP4
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PDF
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • J-Moss
          • PSE
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
          GPU
          ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
          Memory
          2GB DDR3
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)

