Philips Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard 75BDL3652T 75" Powered by Android Multi-touch 75BDL3652T/00
Philips Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard 75BDL3652T 75" Powered by Android Multi-touch 75BDL3652T/00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard 75BDL3652T 75" Powered by Android Multi-touch
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard 75BDL3652T 75" Powered by Android Multi-touch
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.