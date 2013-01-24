Home
      Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips' superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

      Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

      Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

      Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

        Smart, fast 24/7 display.

        • 86"
        • Powered by Android
        • 500cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

        QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

        Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Android 7. Dedicated Android processor

        Control your Philips professional display via an internet connection. The integrated Android OS (SoC) lets you install web and native Android apps directly to the display. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day, or user.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

        Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

        Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

        Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @60HZ
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Operating system
          Android 7.1.2

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          Video output
          DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • SPDIF
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connection
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
          • USB 2.0
          • USB 3.0
          • mPCIe
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1927.9  mm
          Set Height
          1098.9  mm
          Set Depth
          76.4  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          75.90  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          43.26  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3  inch
          Bezel width
          15.2 (T/L/R/B)
          Product weight (lb)
          140.65  lb
          Product weight
          63.8  kg
          VESA Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 200 mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Picture in picture
          PIP

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          262W +/- 10%  W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 %~ 80%(operation),10%-90%(storage)  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • SD card cover

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
          • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
          GPU
          ARM Mali-T864
          Memory
          4GB DDR3
          Storage
          64G eMMc
          Wifi
          • 2T2R
          • 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
          • WCT07R2201

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)

