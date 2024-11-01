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      BDL3231C LCD monitor

      BDL3231C/00

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      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Wide format WXGA 1366 x 768 resolution for sharper display

      The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate color display effect.

      Determine different start up settings with SmartControl

      In a networked setting you want to able to control the start up conditions of all displays when the mains power is reconnected or resumed after a power interruption. Via RS232 commands Smart Control allows flexibility over four different start up settings: power status, source input, volume level and picture format. For all four settings you can choose the display to remember their last status or to have a fixed setting when power is reconnected.

      Hidden and lockable control buttons

      The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore the remote control sensor as well as the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorized control of the display when placed in a public space.

      Integrated SmartCard Xpress Slot for expandability

      SmartCard Xpress is an expansion slot that lends additional functionality to the display. Cards developed by Philips and/or third parties are designed to streamline connectivity with the display via the slot, eliminating the need for external devices.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Wireless SmartLoader for fast cloning

      Provides the ability to copy all menu settings from one display into other displays. The feature ensures uniformity between the sets and significantly reduces installation time. Operates fully wireless.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

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