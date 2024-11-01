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      BDL4631V LCD monitor

      BDL4631V/00

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      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Hidden and lockable control buttons

      The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore the remote control sensor as well as the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorized control of the display when placed in a public space.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      VGA loop through enables daisychaining to multiple monitors

      Multiple screen daisy chain effectively distributes control and visual content from a single source to an array of monitors in various locations within a site.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

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