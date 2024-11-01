  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      CRD01/00

      CRD01/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      - {discount-value}

      Total

      recurring payment

      Complete out of the box signage solution

      You already have your office PC with PowerPoint, you have your digital camera with a PC application for managing pictures and videos together with your Philips BDLx231Cx/00 series signage display. Now you need one extra item only to start digital signage in your shop or department for real. Easy Advertiser is a complete package consisting of a 1GByte USB stick, all cables, a bracket and a Smartcard with high-tech electronics to play content from USB that you have created with the included Easy Advertiser Publisher PC program. Install the card according to the instructions of the users manual

      Easy to use PC application for managing content

      When creating content for advertising or corporate communications by yourself, you want to use standard tools you already have in combination with an easy to use publishing application. The Easy Advertiser Publisher is a Windows program that can import MS PowerPoint slides, JPEG photos and movies in MPEG format. The program helps you to create schedules for displaying the right content at the right time over 24 hours. The cycle is easy: create content, import content, schedule content, publish content by saving to a USB mass storage device

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      No internet installation and connection required

      This is a standalone and easy to install product for your public signage activities without the hassle of subscriptions and other installation activities. The product plays content from a USB mass storage device: no internet is required. You save content on your USB mass storage device via the included PC Application with your office or home PC, plug it in the card that is installed in the display and it start playing

      Combine MS PowerPoint slides, pictures and video

      You want full creative freedom of mixing pictures from your digital camera, MS PowerPoint slides and movies (up to 720p high definition!) you have created in any order at any time. With Easy Advertiser you can mix and match for optimal impact to your audience

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      You can freely schedule the right content at the right time divided over 24 hours to satisfy your customer information needs. Create one or more time slots with the Easy Advertiser Publisher PC application. Drag and drop the content to the appropriate time slot. Export to a USB mass storage device via this application, put the USB device in the card and your presentation starts as programmed

      Auto standby when no schedule is active

      When there is no content scheduled for your public signage display it should be switched to standby, thus saving power for the environment and reducing your electricity bill. With the remote control you can alway overrule this state and use the display for other purposes like DVD playback

      Get the best out of your display and show 720p HD video

      The sharpest and best looking videos make the best impression on your customers. Any good quality MPEG2 HD (high definition) 720p video exported to a USB mass storage device via your PC application will be played back crisp and clear without any hick-ups or other artifacts

      One remote control for everything

      The remote control supplied with your display will work seemlessly with your application. Any feature, any function: you can control it

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.