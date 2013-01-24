Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Company profile
corporate search result page masthead

Company Profile

About Royal Philips

 

Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

More about Philips
Ultrasound image

Creating innovations that matter to people

 

Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this, is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring the two together – people and innovation – we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips.

Learn more about Philips brand
bridge desktop

Business Highlights in Q3

 

Building on its leadership in image-guided interventions and therapy, Philips has installed an advanced hybrid operating room (OR), the first of its kind in Russia, at a leading medical institute in Moscow. The hybrid OR enables clinicians to optimally perform a wide range of clinical procedures and improve patient care.

Press release

Building its leadership in digital innovation, Philips unveiled a range of consumer connected propositions at this year’s IFA in Berlin. Highlights included a smart air purifier, baby monitor and a digital grooming guide.

 

Press Release

Enabling social and economic development by extending the hours of light in rural communities, Philips is teaming up with the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) to create 26 solar powered LED ‘Community Light Centers’ in Ghana.

 

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
Press release
Cover circular economy

Rethinking the future

 

Our transition towards a circular economy

 

Download brochure

Philips cover
View more
Philips in Q4 2013
Sales
6.8 bln
Adjusted EBITA
915 mln
Net income
412 mln