Company profile

Enabling social and economic development by extending the hours of light in rural communities, Philips is teaming up with the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) to create 26 solar powered LED ‘Community Light Centers’ in Ghana.
Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
