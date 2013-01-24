2.1 To place an order you must be 18 years of age or over, be accessible by telephone and have a valid email address.



2.2 You may place an order by:



2.2.1 Filling in the order form on the Web Site after logging into or creating your personal account and clicking on the appropriate submission button.



Philips DA will not accept orders placed in any way other than listed above.



2.3 When you place your order, Philips DA will issue you with an Order Number via the Web Site. Please note the Order Number is supplied for reference purposes only and does not constitute our acceptance of your order.



2.4 By placing an order, you make an offer to us to purchase the Products you have selected on these terms and conditions. Philips DA may or may not accept your offer at our discretion or may reduce the number of Products we accept to deliver to you. However, orders submitted by you are binding on you and cannot be cancelled after order submission.



2.5 If Philips DA accepts your order, Philips DA will notify you of our acceptance by issuing an order confirmation. Philips DA will send your order confirmation to you by e-mail and this will be effective as of the date on which the order confirmation is sent to you. If Philips DA cannot accept your order, Philips DA will attempt to contact you by email or telephone.



2.6 Please note that the on-screen display of the colors, designs, products may differ from the actual appearance or size of products offered on the Web Site.



2.7 Discounts vouchers can only be applied once and is limited to a single purchase transaction.



