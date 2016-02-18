  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

    Main course – 4 portions

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 14 minutes
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Fish
    Lactose-free
    30-60 minutes
    Starters and snacks
    Airfryer
    Dairy-free
    Gluten-free
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 1 ripe mango
    • 1½ teaspoons red chili paste
    • 3 tablespoons fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley
    • Juice and zest of 1 lime
    • 500 g white fish fillet (cod, tilapia, pangasius, pollack)
    • 1 egg
    • 1 green onion, finely chopped
    • 50 g ground coconut

    Directions

    • Peel the mango and cut it into small cubes. Mix the mango cubes in a bowl with ½ teaspoon red chili paste, 1 tablespoon coriander and the juice and zest of half a lime.
    • Purée the fish in the food processor and then mix with 1 egg and 1 teaspoon salt and the remainder of the lime zest, red chili paste and the lime juice. Mix with the remainder of the coriander, the green onion and 2 tablespoons coconut.
    • Put the remainder of the coconut on a soup plate. Divide the fish mixture into 12 portions, shape them into round cakes and coat them with the coconut.
    • Place six fish cakes in the basket and slide it into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 7 minutes and fry the fish cakes until they are golden brown and done. Fry the remainder of the fish cakes in the same way.
    • Serve the fish cakes with the mango salsa. Tasty with pandan rice and stir-fried pak choi.
    Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips

