2 year warranty
Discontinued
DDL702SLAFCW/97
Touch to unlock
Wi-Fi connection enables you to check the access records without space constraints. Indoor infrared sensor unlocking, auto-locking, etc., which can make your life easier.
Intuitive push-pull use
Auto locking function
Indoor infrared sensor unlock
Wi-Fi connection
A built-in Wi-Fi module allows you to connect to the Wi-Fi without a gateway. You can check the smart lock access records and PIN code information via the Philips EasyKey app anywhere. Remote distribution of a one-time PIN code saves more time for your visitors. You don't need to worry about keeping them waiting at the door for a long time even if you are not at home.
With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the handle, the door could be opened much easier. Once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the lock will open.
In the dual verification mode, you could open the door with any two verification methods (fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag), which provides double protection for home security.
Reviews
10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.