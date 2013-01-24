Home
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

        Fast and efficient - guaranteed

        Speed shaped soleplate

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

        Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          150  ml

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          1400  W

