    1700 series

    Steam iron

    GC1710
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed
      1700 series Steam iron

      GC1710
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

        Speed shaped soleplate

        • Non-stick
        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

        Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

        Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

        Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 17 gr/min
          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          1,06
          Product dimensions
          26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1,8 m
          Additional comfort
          180 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Calc-Clean
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          180 ml

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1400
          Frequency
          50-60
          Voltage
          220 - 240

