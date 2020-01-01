  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    1700 series

    Steam iron

    GC1830
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed
      -{discount-value}

      1700 series Steam iron

      GC1830
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      1700 series Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      1700 series Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        1700 series

        1700 series

        Steam iron

        Total:

        Fast and efficient - guaranteed

        Speed shaped soleplate

        • Golden Dynaglide
        1700 Watt enables constant high steam output

        1700 Watt enables constant high steam output

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding

        Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding

        Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 22 gr/min
          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Spray
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          1,06
          Product dimensions
          26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1,8 m
          Additional comfort
          180 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Calc-Clean
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          180 ml

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1700
          Frequency
          50-60
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.