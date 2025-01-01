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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

1900 seriesSteam iron

GC1930/22

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed

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Iron with fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Steam 17g/min;80g steam boost

  • Blue Ceralon soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1450 Watts

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

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