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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

1900 seriesSteam iron

GC1990/26

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1450 Watts

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

Technical Specifications

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