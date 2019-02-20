2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2710
30g
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Awards
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Eloise
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
I wouldn't buy again.
I agree with other reviewers that the flex is too short. Also the sole plate is not non stick and I haven't been able to get it clean.
This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron
This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron
Poppie59
11/01/2014
United Kingdom
Iron is fine
THE CORD IS FAR TOO SHORT AND I WOULD IN FUTURE ONLY BUY AN IRON WITH AT LEAST 2 METRES OF CORD. ALSO STEAM EITHER SEEMS TO BE ON OR OFF - NO INBETWEEN.
This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron
This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron
Housewife2001
11/01/2014
United Kingdom
Iron is fine
THE CORD IS FAR TOO SHORT AND I WOULD IN FUTURE ONLY BUY AN IRON WITH AT LEAST 2 METRES OF CORD. ALSO STEAM EITHER SEEMS TO BE ON OR OFF - NO INBETWEEN.
This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron
This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron