      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

        • 30g
        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Filling and emptying water
          Sideways opening door
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Power cord length
          1.9  m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Continuous steam output
          30  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Steam output
          Yes
          Steam boost
          90  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220  V

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

