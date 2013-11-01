2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2200 Watts
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Elle
01/11/2013
United Kingdom
It is simple to use
It is light, simple and powerful to use. It is an excellent product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
CharlieGirl
06/05/2015
Australia
Good product
This is a good iron and I would buy one again. The only drawback is that it has a terrible instruction manual. For example, I have scorch marks on the bottom of the iron but it only tells what NOT to use to clean it, not what IS recommended to clean it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron
sajid
23/09/2015
United Kingdom
good & easy ironing.
I am using this iron since one, working very good but i have problem. Fungus in side water compartment. How to clean this fungus?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron