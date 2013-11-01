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  • Built to perform, day after day
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  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2920/70

4.3
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
See all benefits

Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2200 Watts

Powerful steam for fast ironing

Powerful steam for fast ironing

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It is simple to use

It is light, simple and powerful to use. It is an excellent product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

06/05/2015

Australia

Australia

Good product

This is a good iron and I would buy one again. The only drawback is that it has a terrible instruction manual. For example, I have scorch marks on the bottom of the iron but it only tells what NOT to use to clean it, not what IS recommended to clean it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/70 Steam iron

23/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good & easy ironing.

I am using this iron since one, working very good but i have problem. Fungus in side water compartment. How to clean this fungus?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron

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