    Steam iron

    GC3260
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      Steam iron

      GC3260
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

        Great results, minimum effort

        3x easier

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

        Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

        With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Extra-clear water level indicator
          • Soft grip
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          3  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Safe in use
          Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Steam tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 95 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          • Extra-large water inlet
          • Integrated cord storage solution
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Careeza soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2300
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          303 x 120 x 152
          Product weight
          1,34

