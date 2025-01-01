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  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC515/05
  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC515/05

Discontinued

QuickTouchPortable garment Steamer

GC515/05

1 award

Remove obvious creases in no time

Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer with detachable hanging accessory and remove creases from your garments quickly.

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Powerful garment steamer

Remove obvious creases in no time

  • 1500 W

  • Adjustable pole

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Technical Specifications

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