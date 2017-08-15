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  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
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  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish

Discontinued

7300 seriesPressurised steam generator

GC7330

3.4
| (5) Reviews

1 award

Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
See all benefits

Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

Faster ironing - from start to finish

  • Variable steam

Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

3

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It lasts...

This product is fantastic. I have had mine for nearly 8 yes and when it had issues Philips customer support helped sort it out. Great product, great service. Thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It lasts...

This product is fantastic. I have had mine for nearly 8 yes and when it had issues Philips customer support helped sort it out. Great product, great service. Thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator

27/10/2015

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Good product

I have been using this iron for a few years and am still happy with it. It uses a lot of water but this results in a lot of steam.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

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