2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC7330
Variable steam
Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Awards
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
orinne
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It lasts...
This product is fantastic. I have had mine for nearly 8 yes and when it had issues Philips customer support helped sort it out. Great product, great service. Thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator
DipakP
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It lasts...
This product is fantastic. I have had mine for nearly 8 yes and when it had issues Philips customer support helped sort it out. Great product, great service. Thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator
Gmax
27/10/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Good product
I have been using this iron for a few years and am still happy with it. It uses a lot of water but this results in a lot of steam.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator