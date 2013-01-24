Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
Pressurised steam generator
Philips shop price
Total:
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.
The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.
Variable steam settings to suit every garment.
Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications