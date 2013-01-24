Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    7300 series Pressurised steam generator

    GC7330
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish
      -{discount-value}

      7300 series Pressurised steam generator

      GC7330

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      7300 series Pressurised steam generator

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      7300 series Pressurised steam generator

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pressurised steam generator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Faster ironing - from start to finish

        Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

        • Variable steam
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

        Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

        This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Variable steam settings to suit every garment

        Variable steam settings to suit every garment.

        Constant steam up to 110 g/min for fast crease removal

        Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          110  g/min
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 4
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1000  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          42.9 x 40 x 42.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us