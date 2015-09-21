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  • Standard Product Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator GC7520/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Product in Use Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator GC7520/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Product in Use Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Standard Product Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator GC7520/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Product in Use Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator GC7520/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Product in Use Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips InstantCare Pressurised steam generator

Discontinued

InstantCarePressurised steam generator

GC7520/02

4

| (9) Reviews

1 award

Fast and powerful ironing

Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the Philips InstantCare steam iron is ready to use in 2 minutes. The power of the pressurized steam speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into the fabrics to remove the creases.

See all benefits

Iron with 2-min quick start, refill any time

Fast and powerful ironing

  • 4.5 bar

  • 120 g/min steam

Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

9

Reviews

1

21/09/2015

Australia

Australia

Love this iron!

I used to dread doing the ironing but now I look forward to it! Using this iron has probably halved the amount of time I used to take to iron shirts etc. The iron glides effortlessly over clothes and removes creases in a flash. I'd recommend this product to anyone. Thanks Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator

08/12/2014

Australia

Australia

Very easy to use

I have been using this for about 8 months and rave to everyone about how good it is and how much time I have saved ironing. Love the amount of steam it generates and how I can now just hold up all my delicates on a hanger and blast them with steam rather than actually ironing them. Only a couple of things that could be better is a see through water tank and a longer steam cord otherwise a fabulous product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator

12/11/2014

Australia

Australia

I actually LOVE ironing now!

As a ironing hater, I wanted to get a product that I could iron in as short amount of time as possible. I read the reviews and thought I had purchased a dud!! However, having used it for myself today for the first time, I am in love. One review said it was too noisy, I did not find this at all. It is so easy to use and cuts ironing time by at least 75%. Don't delay, go and buy one of these, you wont be disappointed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator

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