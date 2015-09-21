2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC7520/02
Fast and powerful ironing
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the Philips InstantCare steam iron is ready to use in 2 minutes. The power of the pressurized steam speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into the fabrics to remove the creases.
4.5 bar
120 g/min steam
Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.
Awards
4.0
of 5
9
Reviews
Emily
21/09/2015
Australia
Love this iron!
I used to dread doing the ironing but now I look forward to it! Using this iron has probably halved the amount of time I used to take to iron shirts etc. The iron glides effortlessly over clothes and removes creases in a flash. I'd recommend this product to anyone. Thanks Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator
Debbie4870
08/12/2014
Australia
Very easy to use
I have been using this for about 8 months and rave to everyone about how good it is and how much time I have saved ironing. Love the amount of steam it generates and how I can now just hold up all my delicates on a hanger and blast them with steam rather than actually ironing them. Only a couple of things that could be better is a see through water tank and a longer steam cord otherwise a fabulous product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator
Miss43
12/11/2014
Australia
I actually LOVE ironing now!
As a ironing hater, I wanted to get a product that I could iron in as short amount of time as possible. I read the reviews and thought I had purchased a dud!! However, having used it for myself today for the first time, I am in love. One review said it was too noisy, I did not find this at all. It is so easy to use and cuts ironing time by at least 75%. Don't delay, go and buy one of these, you wont be disappointed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for InstantCare GC7520/02 Pressurised steam generator