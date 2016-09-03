2 year warranty
Discontinued
Multi-beverage, multi-user
With the Xelsis each and every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee specialty. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
4.3
of 5
12
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Imtiaz
03/09/2016
Australia
Excellent automatic machine
I have been using this machine everyday, making on average 3 to 4 cups per day, for the past 2 and a half years and have only now had an issue where its stuck on a descaling step. This is however due to me not following the proper instructions and also in using vinegar which is not recommended. according to the counters i have made more than 5000 cups combined. I am impressed. Really love the saeco medium roast beans with it as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
choo
29/12/2013
한국
커피머신으로 최고의 디자인..... 보는 자체로 깊은 커피향이 남니다.
매장에서 볼때도 디자인인 멋있었는데..... 집에 설치하여 보내 주방을 빛내고, 보는 것만으로도 최고입니다. 다양한기능을 커피머신에 디스플레이로 보면서 사용하니까. 쉽게 조작이가능하고, 사용후 스팀으로 자동 소독되기 때문에.... 위생도 굿입니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/06 전자동 에스프레소 머신
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/06 전자동 에스프레소 머신
커피좋아
21/10/2013
한국
커피를 좋아하는 분이시라면~ ^^
2011년 2월에 구입했어요. 신랑이 결혼기념일 선물로 큰맘먹고 들여준건데 머신 들이고 나서는 밖에나가서 커피사먹는 일이 확 줄었지요. 너무 좋아요. 유지관리도 쉽고, 청소도 편하고..(이부분이 엄청 중요하더라구요) 지금도 부부가 하루에 5~8잔은 마시고 있어요. 우유통이 따로 분리되고 역시 관리가 편해서 라떼나 마끼아또 만들어먹는것도 너무 즐거워요~
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/06 전자동 에스프레소 머신
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xelsis HD8944/06 전자동 에스프레소 머신