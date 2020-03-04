This is a story of Dr Michael Francis Obispo and his experience using Lumify in his clinical practice as ‘physiatrist’. “Lumify enables me to effectively engage my patient along their care journey. As we work towards providing our patients the care experience they need, patients can now stay at their point-of-care area to receive scanning, diagnosis, and treatment in one place.”​

“The moment I realized I wanted to become a physiatrist, was when I was choosing my specialty. I wanted to do something with sports medicine, and decided to become a physical medicine and rehabilitation practitioner. Besides general physiatry, I spend a majority of my practice on musculoskeletal and neurology conditions.”​

“Our goal as physiatrists is to help maximize the functional capacity of our patients irregardless of condition or disability in order for them to become more self-reliant and aware of their own capabilities, thus managing and improving their current state of health. Physical therapy aims to help patients maintain, recover, and improve physical ability that may be impaired due to a condition or injury.”​

“A year ago, we opened ‘Focus Athletics’ inside a mall in Muntinlupa, Philippines, and the concept we had for our mall-based clinic is a one-stop shop for anyone looking not only for physical training programs and physical therapy services, but also medical consultations and surgical procedures. During my practice, I often treat patients who suffered a stroke, had traumatic injury, and those experiencing pain. A majority of our patients suffer from lower back pain from sedentary lifestyle. We also see many patients who suffer from degenerative osteoarthritis or joint diseases, as well as occupational cumulative trauma and sports injuries. This is why I’ve made musculoskeletal and pain management my main practice and area of specialty.” ​

“Lumify enables me to effectively engage my patient along the journey for triage, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. I believe that ultrasound scanning with Lumify is a unique and exciting experience not only for the patients, but to the clinician as well.”​