7 cool things you can find in the new Philips APAC Center

There are formal and informal working spaces available for various uses, focus rooms for discussions and smaller rooms for quiet time as well as various architectural spaces, created by our very own Philips Design. Start the gallery to discover the different spaces.
At the new Philips APAC Center, every space has been thoughtfully designed around the user.
There are formal and informal working spaces available for various uses, focus rooms for discussions and smaller rooms for quiet time as well as various architectural spaces, created by our very own Philips Design.
Start the gallery to discover the different spaces.
People, our foundation for innovation
Tour the new Philips ASEAN Pacific headquarters
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