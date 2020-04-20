2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3030/30
Fuzzy logic
1.0 liter
6 cups
1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.
3 food menu for more healthy varieties.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Noyanoya
20/04/2020
Indonesia
Rice cooker
Cantik, sesuai ekspektasi. Semoga awet. Thank u philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/30 Penanak Nasi Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2020-03-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/30 Penanak Nasi Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2020-03-20
Prasty79
10/01/2016
Indonesia
Decent Product
We're quite satisfied with this product, and has generally met my wife's expectation. It's nice!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/30 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/30 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
lovefood
20/03/2020
Singapore
No beep sound under"Quick cook"mode
There is no diff between quick cook and standard cook
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker