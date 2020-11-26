Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
from $109.00*
• Brings unparalleled convenience to your healthy homemade meals
• Unattended cooking for less time in the kitchen and more time doing the things you love
• Healthy choice for your family
from $229.00*
• All-in-one solution: pressure cook, slow cook, multi-cook
• 18 preset cooking programs
• Preset timer with keep warm function.
from $119.00*
• Poweful cooking, more variety
• Adds life to your meals
• Stylish design for ultimate convenience
from $199.00*
• Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!
• Patented TwinTurbostar with fat removal technology
• With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake
Learn more about the Airfryer >
from $499.00*
• Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil
• Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food
• Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning
Learn more about Smoke-less >
*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.
Do you like to fry food at home, but do you experience the disadvantages of a fryer? Unhealthy, nasty odors, hard to clean,…The Philips Airfryer is the ideal solution! With the Philips Airfryer you can fry much healthier…with air!
Compared to a normal fryer, fries from the Philips Airfryer contain up to 80% less fat* and taste delicious! Also, the Philips Airfryer is easy to clean as the drawer food basket and attachments are 100% dishwasher safe and doesn’t cause any unpleasant odors in your home when frying the food.
* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
Easy to use, lots of options and endless recipes; Using Philips kitchen appliances will result in a perfectly served dish every day. Do you need inspiration to surprise your friends? Please have a look on the Philips recipe page. For example, create a delicious lentil soup as a starter with the soup maker, lamb with vegetables as a main course from the Airfryer and close the evening with tiramisu as a dessert using the kitchen machine.
With more than 200 recipes the Philips Airfryer app inspires home cooks every day to prepare a delicious, healthy meal.
You can download the app for iOS or Android.
Good kitchen appliances are a must in every kitchen. It is a lot easier to create tasty recipes with tools such as food processors, mixers and hand blenders. Most devices have multiple applications, which makes them suitable for multiple purposes. The soup maker for example can be used to make a delicious pumpkin soup with chorizo, but also to make a delicious banana smoothie in the morning..
The Airfryer is also a perfect example of versatile cooking. One evening you can make crispy fries in the Airfryer, while the next evening you can bake delicious lasagna. Whatever you want to cook, bake, fry or grill, there is always a kitchen appliance that can help you prepare your food.