2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3077/03
5L
10 cups
Spirit Touch
Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.
3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result.
Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Finnick
16/05/2018
Philippines
Reliable
Has cooked delicious brown rice for about 1 year 9 months for a family of 2 adults and 1 kid. Easy to load with rice and water. Also used for steaming buns, etc. Takes less than an hour for cooking. Easy to clean. We're hoping this lasts a good long while. No signs to the contrary.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker
noob
17/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Overall a good product
Clean design with great features. The cooking timer can be easily set & delay cooking function is great. Good for cooking rice, porridge, boiling soup, etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker
JJ22
04/01/2018
Philippines
Poor design of Lid Lock
lid lock easily breaks. The material used for the lock is fragile.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker