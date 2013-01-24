Home
    Avance Collection

    Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

    HD3077/03
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

      HD3077/03
      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

      Avance Collection Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

      Avance Collection Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

      Tasty rice Joyful meal

      Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

        Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

        • 5L
        • 10 cups
        • Spirit Touch
        3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result.

        Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.

        Extra thick 2.0mm 5-layer inner pot cooks rice evenly.

        Preset-timer for 24 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

        Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

        Easy to clean detachable inner lid

        Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          SUS430
          Color(s)
          Silver metallic
          Color of control panel
          White
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          304x404x255  mm

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Soup scoop
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Plastic steam tray
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.8  Litres / cups
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Voltage
          220  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Wattage
          980  W

