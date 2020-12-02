The Roadmap to an Ecosystem of Holistic Patient Health

Even as healthcare organizations continue to digitalize, challenges remain in integrating new solutions, patient data and workflows across the entire organization. Evolving into a fully connected, clinically integrated healthcare organization will require patient-centric solutions that help remove barriers of access.

The rise of electronic patient records, which is enabling much-needed data and insights to measure the quality and outcome of care, is driving this transformation. With the needs of patients quickly evolving, it’s crucial to connect systems, devices and HCPs across the health continuum to share such information easily and securely, allowing for higher quality of care at lower cost for more patients.

According to Philips’ FHI 2019 study, the lack of interoperability of records systems also hinders sharing of patient information inside and outside health facilities, which prevents HCPs from understanding their patient’s full conditions and having a holistic view of their health. Tackling this requires better integration of solutions that connect patients, technology and data to support clinical decisions at the point of care. This improves both the patient and healthcare professional experience while optimizing care delivery with integrated care pathways.

By adopting a unified approach and integrated solutions that connect key touchpoints of a patient’s journey, HCPs can ensure holistic patient health – even after they are discharged from the hospital.

Understanding the shift in roles that comes with Connected Care

In moving towards a connected model of care, HCPs will need to be equipped to better integrate data and technology into their work to elevate delivery of care. Rather than replacing traditional roles, technologies that connect healthcare processes and data will require HCPs to evolve their practices for more seamless, digitalized workflows.

Take radiology, for example. Artificial intelligence (AI) can be an invaluable aid in supporting diagnostic scans and helping physicians make more precise and quicker diagnoses. AI can also take on repetitive, manual tasks, allowing radiologists to perform higher-value tasks. When combined with clinical informatics, AI can be used effectively to structure healthcare data across multiple sources. Better medical data visualization provides contextualizing of data across the healthcare continuum for improved clinical decision-making.

Our biggest challenges, from managing aging populations to providing care at home for patients with chronic conditions, call for swifter adoption of digital healthcare solutions. Technologies that connect systems, clinicians, and patients with right information play an integral role in realizing this outcome. However, there is a simultaneous need to provide our healthcare professionals with the right training so that they can leverage these technologies across the healthcare continuum and draw useful insights to enhance their delivery of care.

These are crucial steps to achieve an integrated approach to holistic patient health and unlock better patient outcomes. To improve healthcare outcomes and transform patient experience for the future, healthcare systems must evolve. The need for change has never been more urgent – it must begin now.

