Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis

The Future Health Index 2021 report is the largest global survey analyzing healthcare leaders. It explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future.
Whilst it is impossible to predict what the future holds, the resilience that Singapore’s healthcare system has shown over the past year, and the unwavering commitment of its leaders, healthcare workers and people, is truly inspiring, providing hope for a bright future.
Caroline Clarke, Market Leader and EVP, Philips ASEAN Pacific
Leaders are prioritizing these areas to ensure they are ready to deliver quality healthcare in a post-pandemic world:
Australia
Brazil
China
France
Germany
India
Italy
Poland
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa