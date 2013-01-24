Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis

Home
The Future Health Index 2021 report is the largest global survey analyzing healthcare leaders. It explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future.
Download the Singapore report (1.38MB)
Healthcare leaders in Singapore identify three key trends that are shaping the future of healthcare

Healthcare leaders in Singapore are overwhelmingly positive about the future
Are confident in the ability of their hospital or healthcare facility to deliver quality healthcare three years from now
Singapore’s healthcare leaders have high expectations that future routine care delivery outside the hospital will shift to the home
Singapore is leading the way in championing artificial intelligence

Are currently investing in AI technologies at their hospital or healthcare facility

Whilst it is impossible to predict what the future holds, the resilience that Singapore’s healthcare system has shown over the past year, and the unwavering commitment of its leaders, healthcare workers and people, is truly inspiring, providing hope for a bright future.


Caroline Clarke, Market Leader and EVP, Philips ASEAN Pacific

A vision of sustainable and patient-centered healthcare, enabled by smart technology

 

Leaders are prioritizing these areas to ensure they are ready to deliver quality healthcare in a post-pandemic world:
Strong optimism
among healthcare leaders
A roadmap for benefiting
from smart technologies that considers the tools that are currently available to them
Growing interest in sustainability and environmental sourcing
Increased anticipation of care delivery outside the hospital, driven by patient demand
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips.

The Future Health Index 2021 report examines the experiences of almost 3,000 healthcare leaders and their expectations for the future. The research for the Future Health Index 2021 report was conducted in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States). The study combines a quantitative survey and qualitative interviews conducted from December 2020 - March 2021.
For the full methodology click here.