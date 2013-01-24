Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips.



The Future Health Index 2021 report examines the experiences of almost 3,000 healthcare leaders and their expectations for the future. The research for the Future Health Index 2021 report was conducted in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States). The study combines a quantitative survey and qualitative interviews conducted from December 2020 - March 2021.

