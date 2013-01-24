Home
Home
All news
Press
Back
Press
Press releases
Media library
Media contacts
Future Health Index
Back
Future Health Index
Overview
All Stories
Reports
Value Measure tool
Research methodology
About
About Philips
Back
About Philips
Company profile
Our strategy
Our businesses
Annual Report
Sustainability
Careers
Global news center
support search icon
Search terms
News center | Singapore
Media contacts
Address
Philips APAC Center
622 Lorong 1, Toa Payoh
Singapore 319763
Follow us on
Elaine Ng
Head of Communications
Philips ASEAN Pacific
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove
Sheo S. Rai
Senior Manager
Brand and Communications
Philips ASEAN Pacific
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove