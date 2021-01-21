Philips Avent launches new Electric Breast Pump inspired by baby's natural feeding process 

“To maintain sufficient breast milk supply, mothers should feed their baby as often as possible during the first six to eight weeks. For busy mothers returning to work, select a portable, battery-powered breast pump to express frequently and discreetly when away from home,” added Dr. Wong.

Inspired by baby

With over 10 years of research and insights, including the commissioning of three independent clinical studies using advanced ultrasound imaging3, Philips has identified that babies use a special, wave-like tongue motion to help release milk quickly when breastfeeding. This is replicated in the design of the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, which uses a combination of suction and nipple stimulation to mimic a suckling motion, initiating twice as fast milk let down within the first five minutes4 and providing mothers with a comfortable and quicker milk flow5 within as little as 47 seconds6.

A personalized solution

Understanding that women’s nipples come in all shapes and sizes, the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump features a soft, one-size-fits-all silicone cushion which gently collapses and adapts to a mother’s changing nipple size and shape during the nursing journey. This innovative technology makes the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump compatible with 99.98% of nipple sizes up to 30mm6, meaning mothers can feel confident it’s the right pump for them. It removes the need to change cushion sizes during the breastfeeding journey and features multiple settings for stimulation and expression, for improved comfort and a personalized experience.

Ultimate convenience

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump has been specifically designed for a quiet and discreet experience, so mothers can feel confident expressing anywhere. Featuring a quiet motor, compact and lightweight design and a rechargeable battery, the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is easily portable to let mothers express on the go, while the intuitive memory function and automatic transition from stimulation to expression enables hassle free use.

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is available at the Philips e-store at the Regular Retail Price of S$259 and at all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com.sg/.