Philips Avent launches new Electric Breast Pump inspired by baby's natural feeding process 

- The new Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump encourages mothers to embrace the challenges of breastfeeding by delivering fast, gentle and hassle-free expression
Singapore – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) Philips Avent has combined over a decade’s worth of research and knowledge to deliver the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, a unique expressing solution that mimics a baby’s natural feeding movement for pumping that is simple, fast and gentle.
While breastfeeding is a rewarding and beautiful journey, it’s not always easy. There will often be times when mothers prefer not to breastfeed, either because they are busy working, experiencing discomfort, or because they want their partner to be involved in the process. As a result, many are looking for a breast pump that allows them to express comfortably and discreetly, helping them to enjoy a convenient breastfeeding experience and achieve their breastfeeding goals.
“Based on our extensive knowledge and deep insights gained from years of research, we know that a baby’s unique suckling motion is the key to milk production in mothers. Philips Avent brings together scientific knowledge with the best in product innovation to develop the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, empowering mothers to embrace breastfeeding challenges with confidence. This expressing solution uses Natural Motion Technology to mimic a baby’s suckling, while also adapting to the size and shape of a mother’s nipple for a comfortable and quicker milk flow1
Mr. Zach Lim
Consumer Marketing Manager, Philips Avent.
“All mothers face uncertainty when it comes to breastfeeding, but it is important they understand that they are not alone. Family and friends play an important role by providing much needed emotional support. The breastfeeding journey is more successful when family members are involved and research2 shows that supportive partners are the biggest influencers of breastfeeding success"
Dr. Wong Boh Boi
A renowned lactation expert who has helped over half a million parents in Singapore over the course of her career.
“To maintain sufficient breast milk supply, mothers should feed their baby as often as possible during the first six to eight weeks. For busy mothers returning to work, select a portable, battery-powered breast pump to express frequently and discreetly when away from home,” added Dr. Wong.
Inspired by baby
With over 10 years of research and insights, including the commissioning of three independent clinical studies using advanced ultrasound imaging3, Philips has identified that babies use a special, wave-like tongue motion to help release milk quickly when breastfeeding. This is replicated in the design of the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, which uses a combination of suction and nipple stimulation to mimic a suckling motion, initiating twice as fast milk let down within the first five minutes4 and providing mothers with a comfortable and quicker milk flow5 within as little as 47 seconds6.
A personalized solution
Understanding that women’s nipples come in all shapes and sizes, the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump features a soft, one-size-fits-all silicone cushion which gently collapses and adapts to a mother’s changing nipple size and shape during the nursing journey. This innovative technology makes the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump compatible with 99.98% of nipple sizes up to 30mm6, meaning mothers can feel confident it’s the right pump for them. It removes the need to change cushion sizes during the breastfeeding journey and features multiple settings for stimulation and expression, for improved comfort and a personalized experience.
Ultimate convenience
The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump has been specifically designed for a quiet and discreet experience, so mothers can feel confident expressing anywhere. Featuring a quiet motor, compact and lightweight design and a rechargeable battery, the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is easily portable to let mothers express on the go, while the intuitive memory function and automatic transition from stimulation to expression enables hassle free use.
The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is available at the Philips e-store at the Regular Retail Price of S$259 and at all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com.sg/.
1 Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
2 International Breastfeeding Journal. 2013; 8: 4. “Maternal perceptions of partner support during breastfeeding”
3 Ultrasound video analysis for understanding infant breastfeeding, Monaci G et al. 2011 ii) Real-time 3D ultrasound imaging of infant tongue movements during breastfeeding, Burton P, et al. Early Hum Dev. 2013 iii) The fundamental biomechanical requirements needed for an effective feed in infants. Lagarde M. 2017.
4 Compared to previous generation of Philips Avent Breast Pumps.
5 Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
6 Fits nipple sizes up to 30mm*Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related? Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, ((109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter
|Philips Avent introduces the new Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, a unique expressing solution that mimics a baby’s natural feeding movement for pumping that is simple, fast and gentle.