As the first global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2020 report features intriguing insights into the next generation of healthcare professionals all under age 40, a group that will form the majority of the healthcare workforce over the next 20 years. The highlights below refer to the global data. For the Singapore data, please download the Singapore report. The research explores this group’s expectations around technology, training and job satisfaction, and the reality of their experience as healthcare professionals.