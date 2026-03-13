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EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3760/32

EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips EcoCare Steam iron

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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