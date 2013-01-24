Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ingenia MR system

Ingenia 3.0T CX

MR system

Find similar products

We’ve designed Ingenia 3.0T CX with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance. Your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Read more
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Read more
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹

Premium IQ¹

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort

Enhance patient comfort

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams.
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance

Drive clinical performance

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Work at the forefront of clinical excellence

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Access high precision results
Access high precision results

Access high precision results

MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

MultiTransmit 4D
Promotes high precision results

 

Using multiple RF sources, MultiTransmit adapts the RF signals to suit each individual patient. You get faster scans, enhanced image uniformity/consistency, over a broader range of applications be it body, breast, spine, or pediatrics.
ingenia ambient mr
Clinical Case Map

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Learn more

 

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs

 

Clinical applications selector
software selector

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

 

Coil Selector
Ingenia s magnetic resonance

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght image

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

Read articles

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

NetForum community
  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time.
  • ³, ⁴. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand