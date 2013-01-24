Home
Cbl 3-lead set Snap Lead Set

Cbl 3-lead set Snap IEC, ICU, shielded

Lead Set

Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1615A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.

Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .181 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1669A
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC

