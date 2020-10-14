Cook Healthy and Tasty Dishes Like A Chef with Philips’ Smart Sensing Technology  

Singapore – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology is launching the new Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology, delivering maximum taste and minimum fat, effortlessly.

With Singaporeans spending more time at home, many are making a conscious effort to keep their families healthy by preparing more home-cooked meals. In fact, 60% of consumers worldwide believe that eating nutritious food is vital to staying healthy1, while 78% believe that homemade meals are the key to healthy eating2.

The new Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology lets Singaporeans easily embrace a healthier lifestyle without compromising on their love for delicious food. The new airfryer takes the guesswork out of cooking and does the thinking for you. It automatically adjusts time and temperature during the cooking process to ensure that every dish turns out perfectly cooked, just like a professional chef.