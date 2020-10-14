Cook Healthy and Tasty Dishes Like A Chef with Philips’ Smart Sensing Technology  

- The Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology takes the guesswork out of cooking, for perfect results every time
Singapore – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology is launching the new Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology, delivering maximum taste and minimum fat, effortlessly.
With Singaporeans spending more time at home, many are making a conscious effort to keep their families healthy by preparing more home-cooked meals. In fact, 60% of consumers worldwide believe that eating nutritious food is vital to staying healthy1, while 78% believe that homemade meals are the key to healthy eating2.
The new Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology lets Singaporeans easily embrace a healthier lifestyle without compromising on their love for delicious food. The new airfryer takes the guesswork out of cooking and does the thinking for you. It automatically adjusts time and temperature during the cooking process to ensure that every dish turns out perfectly cooked, just like a professional chef.
“When we cook at home, we have better control of what we eat as we can choose the ingredients that go into making our dishes while also exercising portion control to regulate serving size,“At Philips, we understand the daily reality and challenges of preparing homemade meals, especially with the time pressures that busy families face. By simplifying the whole cooking process and delivering perfect results, we want the Philips Airfryer XXL with its intelligent Smart Sensing technology to inspire every Singaporean to discover the joy of homecooked food.”
Ms. Caroline Yap
Regional Marketing Director, Kitchen Appliances, Philips
Philips Airfryer XXL With Smart Sensing Technology: Fast Facts
No more guesswork
At the touch of a button, the Philips Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts timing and temperature settings on the airfryer during cooking, sealing in juices and flavors to deliver tasty meals daily.
Enjoy Philips Airfryer’s most loved dishes everyday
Based on extensive research into our consumers’ most loved dishes, Philips created five Smart Chef programs which simplify the cooking process for everyday foods. The Smart Chef programs include a whole chicken, chicken drumsticks, frozen and fresh fries and even a whole fish to take food from uncooked to perfectly cooked, every time.
Savor perfect results
The Philips patented Rapid Air technology fries with air for food that is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results.
Remove excess fat from food
The Philips XXL Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat. The versatility of the fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat features ensures healthier and tastier meals with 90% less fat3.
Meal inspiration at your fingertips
Pair the Philips Airfryer XXL with the exclusive NutriU App for up to 1,000 healthy and delicious recipes, cooking tips, shopping lists and more – all at your fingertips.
XXL capacity
The Philips Airfryer XXL is designed for family-sized meals and has the capacity to cook a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries in one go with just the touch of a button.
The Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology is available at the Philips e-store at the Regular Retail Price of S$549.00 and at all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com.sg/.
