Philips Launches New Innovations For Healthy Living Indoors

Creating healthy environments with intelligent, personalized solutions designed for modern indoor spaces

With the Philips Air Purifier 2000i, 3000i Series and Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series, the innovative superiority of Philips’ new home care range are expert solutions for cleaner, healthier indoor spaces. With a team of more than 100 scientists, doctors and engineers working in air purification, Philips has a long-standing heritage in health tech and has become a global leader in air purification.

According to Lancet7, “there is growing consensus from the aerosol science and infectious disease communities that aerosol inhalation is a key contributor to COVID-19 transmission”. “Proper conditions indoors have the potential to reduce the spread of COVID-19; conversely, improper conditions, such as limited ventilation and filtration, can make indoor environments high-risk settings.” Although Philips air purifiers have not been verified to remove SARS-CoV-2 aerosols from the air, its purifiers can remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003μm (equals to 3 nm), smaller than the smallest known virus8 from the air which passes through the filter, creating a healthy and safe home. A similar performance is expected for SARS-CoV-2 aerosols. The Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series compliments the air purifier, by removing up to 99% of bacteria by adding detergent to the aqua nozzle9.

Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series

Regular Retail Price: S$689.00

Breathe the difference with the Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series which senses harmful particles, gases and allergens in real time with a professional grade sensor that detects indoor pollutants such as pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander. It has a superior filtration performance which can remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um (800 times smaller than PM2.5 or smaller than the smallest known virus)10. The Philips Air Purifier Series can reduce the levels of Influenza (H1N1) virus aerosols by 99.9% from air passing through the filter11. Philips AeraSense technology continuously monitors the air and can purify air in a room of 20m2 in less than eight minutes12. It is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air quality display which gives you reassurance. It uses an integrated filter model which is FY3430/30.

It also provides effortless control and convenience with a Clean Home+ app, allowing you to check the air quality at home anytime. Additionally, real time air quality at a glance allows you to easily identify the indoor allergen index, PM2.5 and harmful gases level with different LED display options. The Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series also provides effortless maintenance with a smart filter that detects the amount of pollutants filtered, calculates filter lifetime and prompts for filter replacement. It has an innovative design with fabric texture finishing that blends in seamlessly with modern interiors. Its ultra-quiet sleep mode for clean air enables you to sleep soundly without disturbance and auto ambient lighting adjusts according to the room’s environment.

The Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series has a CADR (Clean air delivery rate) of 400 m³/h. It purifies rooms up to 104m2 with a noise level of noise level 33-66 dB(A).

Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series

Regular Retail Price: S$549.00

With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series is proven to reduce pollutants, allergens, odors, harmful gases and even certain bacteria. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles, while the Active Carbon filter reduces harmful gases and odors. The Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series can reduce the levels of Influenza (H1N1) virus aerosols by 99.9% from air passing through the filter13. Ideal for the living room, it automatically monitors and purifies the air - then gives real time air quality feedback via the display and connected App which can also be used for outdoor air quality and management advice. It uses an integrated filter model which is FY2180/30.

The Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series has a CADR (Clean air delivery rate) of 330 m³/h. It purifies rooms up to 85m2 with a noise level of noise level 30-65 dB(A).

Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series

Regular Retail Price: S$759.00

The Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series leverages a 3-in-1 vacuum, mop and handheld to provide a powerful, hygienic and complete clean. Its advanced triple filtration system removes up to 99% of bacteria by adding detergent to the aqua nozzle14. It has a PowerBlade digital motor which creates high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. This patented, 360° suction nozzle picks up to 99.7%15 of dust and dirt in each stroke from all sides and leverages LED to capture hidden dust, hair and crumbs. New technology protects cloth from bacteria growth even after cleaning. Designed with maximum convenience, speed and power to clean all indoor spaces, it leverages a lithium-ion battery for a long-lasting eco mode that has a run-time of up to 80 minutes (28 minutes of turbo) and can clean more than 125m2 on one charge. The stronger suction cleans 30% more effectively with Philips PowerCyclone 10 bagless technology. It is flexible, easy to maneuver, and features integrated accessories and attachments for maximum cordless convenience when cleaning different surfaces. The accessories included are a crevice tool, microfiber pad, integrated brush, extra filter and extension hose. Additional nozzles include the mini turbo brush and aqua nozzle, which are also provided.

The Philips Air Purifier Series and Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series will be available at the Philips e-store and all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com.sg/.