Philips Introduces Intelligent SenseIQ Technology that Ensures Personalized Care for Healthy Hair  

Hair Dryer Prestige

Locks in 90% of hair’s natural moisture

The intelligent microprocessor in the Hair Dryer Prestige scans hair and adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times2 per drying session5 to prevent overheating and preserves 90% of hair’s natural moisture6. It also releases two times7 more ions for shiny and frizz-free hair.

20% faster drying performance

The Hair Dryer Prestige features three inbuilt drying programs: Fast mode for 20% faster8 drying performance; Gentle mode for extra care and Dry mode for everyday use with a drying nozzle.

Smart design

Understanding that women are looking for styling solutions that can fit seamlessly into their daily routines, the Philips Hair Dryer Prestige with SenseIQ technology has been developed with speed as well as style in mind. This unique hair dryer uses an innovative heater, fan and motor design to provide 20% faster results8, while still offering a compact design for maximum ease of use and convenience.

A faster, easier and personalized drying experience

The Hair Dryer Prestige tailors to hair’s unique needs with multiple speed and drying settings. It features three in-built drying modes, for maximized drying performance: Fast Mode for a drying performance; Gentle mode for extra care, and Dry mode for everyday use, all with the use of a drying nozzle.

Hair Straightener Prestige

Personalized straightening and locks in 70% of hair’s natural moisture

The Hair Straightener Prestige tailors your styling experience to your hair’s needs and prevents your hair from overheating and while proven to maintain up to 93% of your natural hair’s strength9. With SenseIQ technology, the Philips Hair Straightener Prestige measures your hair more than 20,000 times3 per styling session10 with the active digital sensor and locks in 70% of your hair’s moisture11 every time you style.

Ultra-smooth plates

A specialized refinement process is used to produce an ultra-smooth heating plates which are 20% larger4 for pull-free gliding that prevents hair breakage.

Easy straightening

Choose from three styling modes (Normal, Gentle, Fast) and fourteen temperature settings (120-230°C). It is also equipped with a cool tip as a safe-touch area and for optimal ease of use.

Tetra Ionic System

Bathe your hair in an enriching ionic mist with its Tetra Ionic System. The patented design infuses millions of ions into your hair from four ionic jets embedded on both sides of the straightener. The system removes static, eliminates frizz and intensifies your hair’s lustrous moisture-rich shine.

Local Pricing and Availability

The Philips Hair Dryer (BHD628/03) and Straightener (BHS830/00) Prestige with SenseIQ technology is now available at the recommended retail price of SGD$249 each. It will be available at the Philips e-store and all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit www.philips.com.sg/haircare.