Philips Introduces Intelligent SenseIQ Technology that Ensures Personalized Care for Healthy Hair  

- The Philips Hair Dryer and Straightener Prestige sense and adapt to hair’s temperature and characteristics to offer personalized heat protection, styling and unique care
SINGAPORE – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is launching the new Philips Hair Dryer and Straightener Prestige with SenseIQ technology, a personalized solution to hair styling that senses, adapts and cares for your hair.
Both product innovations offer an alternative to “one-size fits all” offerings in haircare in an industry that is pushing steadily towards technology-backed, personalized products and experiences.
“There’s a difference in everyone’s hair texture and condition. Consumers often face dilemmas when it comes to making informed decisions on finding the right solutions and tools to take care of their hair’s unique condition,“Philips empowers consumers in providing access to innovative solutions that are tailored and adaptive to their unique needs, motivations and characteristics.”
Mr. Jinseok Chang
Business Leader, Personal Health, Philips Singapore and Emerging Markets.
According to research from the Philips Global Beauty Index 2019, hair styling tools continue to be the most popular beauty tools globally, with 76% of women indicating that they use a hair dryer regularly1. While drying and styling are an important part of women’s daily routines across the world, there is a concern about the impact that these hair tools are having on the health of hair, where over half of women globally (57%) worry about their hair condition. Many women also do not feel that their hair drying tools are taking into account the unique needs of their hair, with 64% of women globally saying they would like to understand their hair needs better to optimize their hair routines, so they can look their best.
Understanding that women’s hair texture and condition can vary greatly, the Philips Hair Dryer and Straightener Prestige promises personalized performance for different hair types.
The Philips SenseIQ technology is activated through infrared sensors that continually sense the hair’s temperature, not the airflow, so the level of protection is completely personalized. The intelligent microprocessor analyzes the data captured by the sensor and adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times2 for the hair dryer and up to 20,000 times3 for the straightener to prevent overheating. This sensing and adapting technology protects hair while drying, locking-in up hair’s natural moisture, for shiny and healthy-looking hair.
Both beauty tools also offer the time-stretched modern consumer faster, easier and personalized styling options by cutting drying time and preventing hair breakage while styling by more than 20%4.
“Healthy hair is the foundation for achieving one’s personalized and desired hair style, and one of the common barriers to achieving hydrated and healthier-looking hair is heat damage,“The Philips Hair Dryer and Straightener Prestige’s SenseIQ technology tackles this problem, providing intelligent care for women’s hair according to their unique hair care needs. It is an ideal personalized hair care solution for women and their journey to better hair health.”
Mr. Gary Chew
Director & Founder of Salon Vim, mi the salon and SV style house
Hair Dryer Prestige
Locks in 90% of hair’s natural moisture
The intelligent microprocessor in the Hair Dryer Prestige scans hair and adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times2 per drying session5 to prevent overheating and preserves 90% of hair’s natural moisture6. It also releases two times7 more ions for shiny and frizz-free hair.
20% faster drying performance
The Hair Dryer Prestige features three inbuilt drying programs: Fast mode for 20% faster8 drying performance; Gentle mode for extra care and Dry mode for everyday use with a drying nozzle.
Smart design
Understanding that women are looking for styling solutions that can fit seamlessly into their daily routines, the Philips Hair Dryer Prestige with SenseIQ technology has been developed with speed as well as style in mind. This unique hair dryer uses an innovative heater, fan and motor design to provide 20% faster results8, while still offering a compact design for maximum ease of use and convenience.
A faster, easier and personalized drying experience
The Hair Dryer Prestige tailors to hair’s unique needs with multiple speed and drying settings. It features three in-built drying modes, for maximized drying performance: Fast Mode for a drying performance; Gentle mode for extra care, and Dry mode for everyday use, all with the use of a drying nozzle.
Hair Straightener Prestige
Personalized straightening and locks in 70% of hair’s natural moisture
The Hair Straightener Prestige tailors your styling experience to your hair’s needs and prevents your hair from overheating and while proven to maintain up to 93% of your natural hair’s strength9. With SenseIQ technology, the Philips Hair Straightener Prestige measures your hair more than 20,000 times3 per styling session10 with the active digital sensor and locks in 70% of your hair’s moisture11 every time you style.
Ultra-smooth plates
A specialized refinement process is used to produce an ultra-smooth heating plates which are 20% larger4 for pull-free gliding that prevents hair breakage.
Easy straightening
Choose from three styling modes (Normal, Gentle, Fast) and fourteen temperature settings (120-230°C). It is also equipped with a cool tip as a safe-touch area and for optimal ease of use.
Tetra Ionic System
Bathe your hair in an enriching ionic mist with its Tetra Ionic System. The patented design infuses millions of ions into your hair from four ionic jets embedded on both sides of the straightener. The system removes static, eliminates frizz and intensifies your hair’s lustrous moisture-rich shine.
Local Pricing and Availability
The Philips Hair Dryer (BHD628/03) and Straightener (BHS830/00) Prestige with SenseIQ technology is now available at the recommended retail price of SGD$249 each. It will be available at the Philips e-store and all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit www.philips.com.sg/haircare.
1 Philips Beauty Bookazine 2019, https://www.philips.com/cdam/corporate/newscenter/global/standard/resources/healthcare/2019/global-beauty-index/Philips-Beauty-Bookazine-2019interactive-version.pdf
2 Measured over a 10-minutes drying session.
3 Measured over a 12-minutes styling session.
4 In comparison to MoistureProtect Straightener HP8372.
5 Based on 7 minutes of average drying time
6 Tested in gentle mode after 5 minutes of drying.
7 In comparison to MoistureProtect Dryer HP8281.
8 In comparison to Dryer BHD004.
9 SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results.
10 30x/ sec x 12 minutes styling session.
11 SenseIQ mode at 170°C.
