Philips and Workforce Optimizer partner to enhance healthcare workforce productivity and procedure optimization with expanded solutions offering

Singapore – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Workforce Optimizer Pte Ltd, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered workforce optimization solutions, today announced they have entered into a partnership to expand their joint solutions with workforce management and procedure optimization modules.

The partnership aims to address the unmet needs of many healthcare providers in Singapore and the region, such as improving staff satisfaction, reducing burnouts and lowering costs, and ultimately increase agility in redeploying their workforce in the face of unplanned events. It also taps on Philips’ expertise in health technology, which will see co-created innovation and solutions for providers, such as via long-term strategic partnerships with hospitals.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare organizations have been forced to swiftly change how they operate – among the critical actions include ensuring sufficient staff to tackle the surge in patient cases and upkeep workforce staffing and wellbeing.