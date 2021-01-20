Home
Jan 20, 2021

Philips and Workforce Optimizer partner to enhance healthcare workforce productivity and procedure optimization with expanded solutions offering

Singapore – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Workforce Optimizer Pte Ltd, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered workforce optimization solutions, today announced they have entered into a partnership to expand their joint solutions with workforce management and procedure optimization modules.

 

The partnership aims to address the unmet needs of many healthcare providers in Singapore and the region, such as improving staff satisfaction, reducing burnouts and lowering costs, and ultimately increase agility in redeploying their workforce in the face of unplanned events. It also taps on Philips’ expertise in health technology, which will see co-created innovation and solutions for providers, such as via long-term strategic partnerships with hospitals.

 

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare organizations have been forced to swiftly change how they operate – among the critical actions include ensuring sufficient staff to tackle the surge in patient cases and upkeep workforce staffing and wellbeing.

“The shortage of skilled talent and high patient caseloads have been persistent issues that lead to burnout and less-optimal job experiences and patient outcomes in healthcare services. Manpower costs continue to be a large operational cost for hospitals, one that is exacerbated by high staff turnover or mismatched staffing, “Through our partnership with Workforce Optimizer, this will enable healthcare providers to tap on intelligent, AI-driven solutions to address complex scheduling needs, boosting their agility to swiftly adapt their workforce to meet unplanned demands in a fast-evolving landscape.”

Ivy Lai

Country Manager, Philips Singapore

In 2018, Workforce Optimizer (formerly FriarTuck) raised Series A financing from Philips and Enterprise Singapore. The company’s data-driven optimization platform provides hospital workforce management solutions to help health systems address changing labor demands and manage workplace fatigue, while improving productivity and staff engagement in the healthcare industry.

 

In Singapore, Workforce Optimizer has enabled healthcare organizations to manage their workforce optimally and provide greater visibility into workforce analytics. The solution has been implemented for the day-to-day scheduling and communication for over 35,000 healthcare professionals across hospitals, specialty centers and community hospitals – reducing the time spent on generating schedules, improving their quality of service and ensuring compliance with work policies.
"We are excited about our partnership with Philips to enhance digital transformation in health systems, modernize healthcare workforce management and reduce cost, “Employee engagement is a leadership priority across industries, no less so in healthcare for providers with a large proportion of skilled health professionals on shift work. With changing demand in the mix, intelligent forecasting and scheduling methods can help providers better manage their increasingly complex staffing needs.”

Alan Sevugan

Founder and CEO of Workforce Optimizer

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

About Workforce Optimizer Pte Ltd

Workforce Optimizer is a leading provider of AI based workforce management software solution, that allows enterprises to improve workforce productivity, operation efficiency and business responsiveness. Unlike existing approaches, Workforce Optimizer employ award winning AI and mathematical optimization techniques that predicts future labor demand, process millions of complex scheduling rules to automatically generate optimized schedules and dynamically redeploy workforce in real-time based on unplanned events. For more information, please visit http://www.workforceoptimizer.com.

Sheo Rai

Sheo S. Rai

Senior Manager
Brand and Communications
Philips ASEAN Pacific

Managing complex staff scheduling needs and enhancing workforce agility – priorities in an evolving landscape (Photo - Philips)

