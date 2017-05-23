Fitlife seals around the periminter of the face for optimal pressure distribution.
Full face mask is more comfortable
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Entrainment valve for safety
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
