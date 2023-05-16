Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.
Technology
32 ceramic tweezers
Hypoallergenic material easily glides over skin with less friction and more skin contact¹
For wet or dry use anywhere
Use under a hot shower for extra comfort, or dry for the fastest experience.
Opti-light for optimum performance
Unique built-in light ensures you don't miss fine hairs.
Complete your routine
Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas.
Sustainability
100% carbon neutral since 2020²
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations.³