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    Women

    Epilators

    Smooth skin up to 4 weeks

    See all products
    Innovation

    Innovation

    Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.  

    Technology

    Technology

    32 ceramic tweezers

    Hypoallergenic material easily glides over skin with less friction and more skin contact¹

    Wet or dry

    For wet or dry use anywhere

    Use under a hot shower for extra comfort, or dry for the fastest experience.

    Optimum performance

    Opti-light for optimum performance

    Unique built-in light ensures you don't miss fine hairs. 

    Complete your routine

    Complete your routine

    Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas.

    Sustainability

    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020²

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations.³

    Learn more

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    More for your routine

    Lady Shavers

    Lady Shavers

    A more traditional alternative
    Epilators

    Epilators

    Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
    Trimmers

    Trimmers

    If you'd like to try different styles

    Disclaimers

    ¹ vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
    ² Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    ³ Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel

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