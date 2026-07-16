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2 year warranty

30-day return

No hair with Lumea IPL Hair Removal

Lumea IPL Hair Removal

Long-lasting, hair-free smooth skin1

Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Philips Lumea No1 worldwide, now available in the US2

Delivers effective and long-term hair reduction res...

Lumea IPL Series 7000 | Philips

Lumea IPL Series 7000
Lumea IPL Series 7000
Delivers effective and long-term hair reduction results on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

Lumea IPL Hair Removal

Long-lasting, skin-friendly hair removal

Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth . skin3

Salon-like hair removal from the comfort of your home

Visible results after only 2 treatments4

Use every two weeks for the first four sessions, then just once a month for touch-ups. You can see up to 90% less hair on your lower legs after only 3 treatments5.

Visible results after only 2 treatments[disclaimer:6]
Comfortable and gentle, even on sensitive areas

Comfortable and gentle, even on sensitive areas

SenseIQ technology and our signature combination of SmartSkin sensors detect your skin tone and help deliver the right combination of power, depth and duration of light.

Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 6m women6

Developed in cooperation with expert scientists, dermatologists and tested with over 3000 women.

Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 6m women[disclaimer:8]

Why Philips Lumea instead of...

  • Shaving?

    Lumea IPL is designed to prevent hair growth, so you can enjoy truly long-lasting smooth skin without ingrown hairs and stubble. Forget about shaving every other day! Instead, use Lumea just once a month for touch-ups.

  • Waxing?

    IPL technology gradually decreases the amount of hair your body grows without pulling it from the root. Energy from gentle light puts the hair follicle to rest, causing hair to shed naturally and preventing growth.

  • Salon laser?

    Derived from professional salons, the gentle treatment with Lumea IPL is an alternative to laser hair removal treatment. Enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home at a fraction of the cost!

We've got you covered. Hair removal made easy.

Is Lumea suitable for me?

IPL requires a contrast between skin tone and hair color, which is why it's effective on skin tones ranging from fair to medium brown and naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair. Check the chart to see if it is suitable for you.

Is Lumea suitable for me?
Built for durability and effectiveness

Built for durability and effectiveness

Lumea comes with up to 5 years warranty, ensuring your investment is protected. It is designed to reach difficult areas and shaped for convenient usage.7

Stay on track

Make managing your routine easier with the Lumea App. It offers a personalised schedule, smart reminders and useful tips to help you stay organised and on track with your goals.

Scan QR Code to download the app
Stay on track
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Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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Disclaimers

  1. Measured on lower legs at 12 months follow-up, 84% of participants agree or strongly agree. 

  2. Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec '24. Excluding US.&nbsp; 

  3. With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule. 

  4. On lower legs, 81% of participants agree or strongly agree. Results vary per area. 

  5. Median results on lower legs. 

  6. Philips Lumea IPL. 

  7. 2 years standard + 3 years extended warranty upon registration within 60 days on Philips.com. Valid on 7000, 8000 and 9000 in the participating countries.&nbsp; 