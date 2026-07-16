2 year warranty
Lumea IPL Hair Removal
Long-lasting, skin-friendly hair removal
Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth . skin3
SenseIQ technology and our signature combination of SmartSkin sensors detect your skin tone and help deliver the right combination of power, depth and duration of light.
Developed in cooperation with expert scientists, dermatologists and tested with over 3000 women.
Lumea IPL is designed to prevent hair growth, so you can enjoy truly long-lasting smooth skin without ingrown hairs and stubble. Forget about shaving every other day! Instead, use Lumea just once a month for touch-ups.
IPL technology gradually decreases the amount of hair your body grows without pulling it from the root. Energy from gentle light puts the hair follicle to rest, causing hair to shed naturally and preventing growth.
Derived from professional salons, the gentle treatment with Lumea IPL is an alternative to laser hair removal treatment. Enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home at a fraction of the cost!
IPL requires a contrast between skin tone and hair color, which is why it's effective on skin tones ranging from fair to medium brown and naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair. Check the chart to see if it is suitable for you.
Lumea comes with up to 5 years warranty, ensuring your investment is protected. It is designed to reach difficult areas and shaped for convenient usage.7
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.
IPL side effects for certain skin conditions
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Measured on lower legs at 12 months follow-up, 84% of participants agree or strongly agree.
Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec '24. Excluding US.
With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule.
On lower legs, 81% of participants agree or strongly agree. Results vary per area.
Median results on lower legs.
Philips Lumea IPL.
2 years standard + 3 years extended warranty upon registration within 60 days on Philips.com. Valid on 7000, 8000 and 9000 in the participating countries.