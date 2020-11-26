Home
    Body groomer for men: trim & shave

    BG3005/15

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    Skin comfort system
    checkmark
    Ergonomic handle
    checkmark
    Click-on trimming combs
    The series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back, this men’s grooming product lets you shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3,5 or 7mm length combs.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $59.00
    skin comfort system

    Catch and cut every hair


    Skin comfort system

    Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
    Ergonomic handle

    Remove back hair


    Ergonomic handle with back attachment 

    Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.
    length settings

    Up to 3 fixed length settings


    3, 5 and 7mm trimming combs

    3 combs are included in this men’s grooming product for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs onto the shaving system, to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3mm, 5mm, or 7mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.

    Bodygroom series 3000 Package

      • Bi-directional body comb
        For natural 3mm trim
      Compare body groomer BG3005/15 with our other great body groomers

      Key feature(s)
      • Back attachment
      • Dual-sided design with integrated trimmer
      • Unique skin protector

      Cutting system
      • Skin comfort system
      • Skin contour system
      • Skin protection system

      Ease of use
      • 100% showerproof
      • Battery indicator
      • 100% showerproof
      • Battery indicator
      • 100% showerproof

      Battery
      • 50mins use/1hr charge
      • NiMH
      • 50mins use/1hr charge
      • NiMH
      • AA battery, up to 2 months use *Depending on hair type and frequency of use

      Included accessories
      • 3, 5, 7mm combs
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • Adjustable trimming comb
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      • 3mm trimming comb

