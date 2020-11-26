Home
    Philips S9000 Prestige shaver head
    Philips' best

    Ultimate closeness.
    Ultimate comfort.

     
    Shave the way that feels right.

    S9000 Electric Shaver Features

    NanoTech
    precision blades

     

    Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness


    NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

    Superb
    SkinComfort rings

     

    Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

     

    Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best electric shaver.

    BeardAdapt
    Sensor

     

    Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

     

    Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

    Wireless Qi
    charging pad

     

    Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

     

    Wirelessly charge your electric shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

    NanoTech
    precision blades

    Philips S9000 Prestige NanoTech Precision Blades

    Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

     
    NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

    Superb
    SkinComfort rings

    Philips S9000 Prestige Superb SkinComfort Rings

    Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

     
    Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

    BeardAdapt
    Sensor

    Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

     
    Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

    Wireless Qi
    charging pad

    Philips S9000 Prestige Qi Pad

    Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

     
    Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

    Discover all about the S9000 Prestige electric shaver

    Philips S9000 Prestige product video
    72
    Blades
    150.000
    Cut per minute

    What's in the box of the S9000 Prestige electric shaver?

    Philips S9000 Prestige SP9860 with accessories
    The Philips S9000 Prestige shaver, SP9860, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging, click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a premium pouch.
    Philips S9000 Prestige Qi charging pad

    Qi charging pad

    Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery.
    Philips S9000 Prestige premium pouch

    Premium pouch

    The hard case protects the shaver, charging pad and accessories.
    SmartClick precision trimmer

    Precision trimmer

    Click-on trimmer for finishing your mustache and sideburns.
    Compare our best S9000 Prestige electric shaver with other electric shavers in our Series 9000 range

    Philips S9000 Prestige Range

    SP9860/13

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9860/13

    Philips shop price
    $599.00*
    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features
    S9751/33

    Shaver S9000

    S9751/33

    Philips shop price
    $599.00*
    Efficient and precise electric shaver
    Compare features
    S9111/26

    Shaver S9000

    S9111/26

    Philips shop price
    $449.00*
    Wet and dry electric shaver
    Compare features
    S9111/12

    Shaver S9000

    S9111/12

    Philips shop price
    $389.00*
    Efficient and Precise Electric Shaver
    Compare features

    Performance: Shaving system

    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Beard styler
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Beard styler
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 1 hour / 3 hours
    • 1 hour / 1 hour
    • 1 hour / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Qi charger
    • Premium pouch
    • Pouch
    • SmartClean station
    • Pouch
    • Pouch
    * Suggested retail price

