Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Always
    in the know

    Audio, video baby monitors and thermometers

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Why Philips baby monitors? 

    Philips Avent Baby Monitor with private and secure connection icon

    Private and secure

    Philips Avent Baby monitor with extensive battery life

    Extensive battery life 

    Philips Avent Baby monitor with long range

    Long range

    Video baby monitors

    Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor
    A few more details
    • Our video monitor auto adjusts to day and night, so you can see your baby clearly 24 hours a day.
    Explore video baby monitors

    Audio baby monitors

    Philips Avent Audio Baby Monitor
    A few more details
    • Hear every gurgle with crystal clear sound and offer comforting words at the touch of a button.
    Explore audio baby monitors
    * Suggested retail price

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

      Baby monitors and thermometers

      Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

      Read on
    • Perfect match: find the best baby monitor for you

      Baby monitors and thermometers

      Perfect match: find the best baby monitor for you

      Read on
    Philips Avent Baby Monitor and Thermometer

    Explore all baby monitors and thermometers ›

    Your little one is irresistible—and science will back you up. Research shows that when you smell your baby the reward center in your brain lights up. No wonder you can't resist a 'just because' look-in while they snooze."

    Philips Design team

    Baby+ 

    The Most Complete Baby Tracker App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Find out more

    Pregnancy+ 

    The #1 Worldwide Pregnancy App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Find out more

    Related baby products

    Feel prepared. Every step of the way

    Pacifiers range Philips avent

    Pacifiers

    Comfort Double electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent

    Breast pumps and care

    Range of Philips Avent Bottle Natural with Nipples

    Baby bottles and teats

    Baby bottles and nipples

    Baby bottles and nipples ›

    Philips Avent Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer

    Bottle warmers and sterilizers

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Baby monitors and thermometers


    Always be in the know with Philips Avent baby monitors and thermometers. Take a peek or listen in with our smart, video and audio baby monitors. After all, who can resist a 'just because' look-in? Get fast and accurate measurements with our smart thermometer, and two-in-one bath and room thermometer.

     

    *Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Got a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site