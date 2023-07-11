All-in-One Electric Trimmers

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    Man shaving his face

    All-in-One Trimmers

    Versatile styling from head to toe

    All-in-one trimmer

    Stainless-steel precision for beard, hair and body

    Series 9000

    Series 9000

    Our best trimmer for men with body shaver attachment, shaves body hair and protects skin
    See all products
    Multigroomer on display

    Versatile styling

    Up to 23 tools and attachments for face, head and body

    5x more precision steps

    Precision Trimming Guard

    5x more precision steps

    Select length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1-3 mm for a precise trim to the exact length you want.

    Ready when you need it

    • Up to 6 hours runtime

      Powerful lithium-ion battery runs 15 weeks with a 5-minute quick-charge option — for long life and maximum power.

    • 100% showerproof

      Water-resistant for convenient use in the shower and easy clean up

    • Battery indicator

      Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

    Long-lasting performance for precise results

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long-lasting performance — no oil required. 

    Beard Trimmer blades

    A beard trimmer that adjusts to you

    Smart BeardSense Technology scans beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

    First-class comfort and control

    First-class comfort and control

    Premium, ergonomic design in stainless steel with rubber insert for optimal grip

    Sustainability banner

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn more

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

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    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    More for grooming

    Face Shavers

    Face Shavers

    Ultimate closeness and skin comfort
    Beard Trimmers

    Beard Trimmers

    Philips beard trimmers are specially designed for trimming and styling beards and come with a range of functions, length settings and attachments to give your beard the desired length and look
    All-in-One Electric Trimmers

    All-in-One Electric Trimmers

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