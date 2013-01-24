Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Comfort for
    every step of the way

    Newborn and baby pacifiers

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Features of Philips baby pacifiers

    Orthodontic for healthy oral development

    Orthodontic for healthy oral development

    High teat acceptance icon

    High teat acceptance

    Philips Avent Pacifier BPA Free

    BPA free

    The softest pacifier for your baby's delicate skin

    Philips Avent ultra soft 0 to 18 months

    Ultra soft pacifiers for new-borns

    Sizes from 0-18 months
    Philips shop price
    From*: $9.90
    Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation**. With our carry case you can sterilize your baby's pacifier in the microwave and store hygienically when you're on the move.
    Explore ultra-soft pacifiers ›

    Mini pacifier

    Sizes from 0-2 months
    Philips Avent Newborn Pacifiers 0 to 2 months
    A few more details
    • Meet Mini, a pacifier we designed especially for tiny babies. The extra small and lightweight shield fits your newborn baby perfectly, without touching the nose.
    Explore Mini pacifiers

    Soothie pacifier

    Sizes from 0-3+ months
    Philips Avent Soothie 0 to 3+ months
    A few more details
    • Soothie is our one-piece pacifier made with medical grade silicone. A finger-shaped opening on the front lets your little one enjoy the natural comfort of your finger at the same time.
    Explore Soothie pacifiers

    Classic pacifier

    Sizes from 0-18 months
    Philips Avent Comfort Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
    A few more details
    • A great all-rounder for everyday comforting needs. With glow-in-the-dark designs, it's always easy to find the Classic at night.
    Explore Classic pacifiers

    Ultra air pacifier  

    Sizes from 0-18 months
    Philips Avent ultra air Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
    A few more details
    • Featuring 4 extra-large air holes, the lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow so your baby's sensitive skin stays drier while soothing. Comes with carry case for sterilizing in the microwave, and hygienic storage.
    Explore ultra-air pacifiers
    * Suggested retail price

    Freeflow pacifiers for babies

    From 18+ months
    Philips Avent freeflow pacifiers 0 to 18 months
    2-pack from*: $9.90
    Our Freeflow pacifier supports your child's development and changing soothing needs. Its bite-resistant teat respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort.
    Explore FreeFlow pacifiers ›
    Philips Avent Pacifiers with decoration

    Explore all baby and newborn pacifiers ›

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby

      Pacifiers

      Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby

      Read on
    • Why it’s healthy to use a pacifier

      Pacifiers

      Why it’s healthy to use a pacifier

      Read on
    Sometimes you just need some comfort. Pronto. To help calm your baby quickly and gently, we designed the Soothie: a pacifier that lets you offer the natural comfort of your finger at the same time."

    Philips Design team

    Trusted pacifiers for new-borns and babies


    A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic pacifiers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of pacifiers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airf low, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs. 

     

    * Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

    ** According to consumer test in the USA in 2016 including 112 mums.

    *** 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA Feb 2017.

