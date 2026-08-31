Contacting Philips

2 year warranty
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Automotive
Light bulbs and LED upgrades for your car, motorcycle or lorry
Health
Hearing solutions, light therapy and respiratory care
Household products
Kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, irons and coffee
Lighting
Lighting
Mother & child care
Baby bottles, warmers, monitors and thermometers
Personal care
Toothbrushes, shavers, IPLs and accessories
Sound & vision
TVs, home audio, monitors and accessories
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