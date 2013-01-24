Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Nutritious baby
    meals     made easy

    Baby food processors and tableware

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Our baby food processor features

    Philips Avent Food Maker to stam blend and serve

    Steam, blend and serve

    Philips Avent Food Maker High Nutrition

    High on nutrition. Low on kitchen space

    Philips Avent Accessories tableware

    Suits every weaning stage

    4-in-1 healthy
    baby food processor

    Philips Avent 4 in 1 healthy baby food maker
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $259.00
    A few more details
    • Use one jar to make multiple meals at a time. Something for today, tomorrow and next week.
    Explore 4-in-1 baby food processor

    Toddler mealtime set

    Philips shop price
    From*: $42.00
    Philips Avent toddler mealtime set eagy grip and BPA free
    Explore all baby tableware
    Philips Avent Toddler Feeding Range

    Explore all baby food processors and tableware ›

    Steam your way to weaning success

    Dr. Emma Williams

    Dr. Emma Williams

    With the help of child nutritionist Dr. Emma Williams, we offer weaning advice, along with tasty, fresh cooked recipes and meal ideas to help give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.
    app store
    Making nutritious meals for your little one isn't as tricky–or messy–as you might think. Unlike frying, steaming allows you to preserve the flavour of food, as well as its nutritional benefits. Steam it, baby!"

    Philips Design team

    Baby+ 

    The Most Complete Baby Tracker App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Find out more

    Pregnancy+ 

    The #1 Worldwide Pregnancy App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Find out more

    Related products

    Feel prepared. Every step of the way

    Philips Avent Straw Sippy Cup

    Straw sippy cup

    Philips Avent grown Up Cup

    Grown up sippy cup

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Baby food processors and tableware


    Here’s a way to steam your way to weaning success. Our healthy baby food processors allow you make tasty and nutritious baby meals in easy, low-fuss steps: steam, blend and serve. Not sure what to cook? We also provide inspiring recipes to help set your baby up with healthy eating habits for life. Ready to meet your healthy little foodie?

     

    *Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Got a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site